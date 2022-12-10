Not Available

Casados con hijos was the 2004 Colombian remake of U. S. situation comedy Married... with Children. It was produced by Caracol TV and Columbia Pictures subsidiary CPT Holdings. It features the Rochas living in Bogotá with their neighbours, the Pachóns, using copied sets and situations from the original series, but adapted to the Colombian urban environment. This version airs with English subtitles, weekdays in the United States on MTV Tr3́s, an American MTV network aimed at Latinos. It has also aired in Venezuela and Ecuador.