Case Number 113

Kang Hee-Kyung (Kim Mi-Sook) is the well known Chief Surgeon of University Hospital. Her husband unexpectedly dies in a car accident with his mistress. Kang Hee-Kyung is shocked by the accident. Since that time, Kang Hee-Kyung pours excessive love on her sole daughter. This has negative consequences on her daughter. Her daughter gets caught up in a mix of sex and drugs. She then kills someone by accident. Kang Hee-Kyung then coverups her daughter's involvement in the killing. Prosecutors and detectives try to find the truth behind the case, where the body has yet to be found.
