Cash and Cari is a television show starring estate sale expert Cari Cucksey produced by Cineflix. The show airs on W Network in Canada and HGTV in the U.S.A. Cari searches through homes, looking for items to sell and refurbishing as she prepares the home for a huge estate sale. Cari searches for antiques, collectible, and one-of-a-kind items. Once Cari and her team of experts price out and set up for the sale, they open to the public hoping to sell anything and everything they can.
