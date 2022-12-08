Not Available

For a quarter century, Cash Dome Jewelry and Pawn has been a lifeline for some of the most outrageous characters in Miami. But now, as 75-year-old founder Mickey Gallander prepares to step down as manager, the pressure on his family to perform is heating up. Mickey's Son, Joshua "White Boy" Gallander was raised in the pawn shop, hardened on the streets of Miami, and ready to take on the world. Along with his combative, ex-con brother Josh, White Boy must convince his father that he's ready to take the reins of the Cash Dome and make it the biggest and best pawn shop in Florida