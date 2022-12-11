Not Available

Cash Register

  • Comedy

Studio

July August Productions

A comic series telling the tale of a failing supermarket in a backwards town and following the daily events that take place within the supermarket. The series goes into the details of everything we don’t know about the behind the scenes occurrences in the supermarket – the relationships between the employees forced to work in a place they feel no loyalty for, the customers with their baseless and petty demands, the management’s abusive attitude towards the employees, and the private lives of the workers at the bottom of the employment hierarchy.

