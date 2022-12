Not Available

Casper the Friendly Ghost was a guardian angel for two female motorcycle space cops named Minnie (who was rather ditzy and had a Southern accent) and Maxie (who was a much more intelligent African-American woman) in the year 2179. They were joined by a rambunctious ghost named Hairy Scary, who would scare villains and troublemakers, but unlike most other ghosts, was accepting of the fact that Casper was a gentle ghost who did not like to scare people.