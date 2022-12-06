Not Available

Casper & Mandrilaftalen is a Danish TV show aired for the first time on DR2 in 1999. Cult-favorite surreal talk-show hosted by the famous danish comedian Casper Christensen. A mixture of sketch comedy, talent shows, spoofs, commercials and action packed (peewee) drama featuring numerous bizarre and passionate characters played by other great comedians - Lars Hjortshoej, Frank Hvam and Lasse Rimmer. Besides from the founded cast (mentioned above) the show guest starred other great comedians such as Jan Gintberg, Anders Matthesen, Mick Oegendahl, Uffe Holm, Sebastian Dorset and Anders Lund Madsen. And actually also John Cleese in one episode as the only international star.