Cassadee Pope: Frame By Frame

Follow the season three winner of The Voice as Cassadee Pope embarks on her career as a country artist. Behind-the-scenes footage shows Pope recording her first solo music video, performing at the CMT Music Awards and releasing her first single. The series also captures an emotional stop in Oklahoma where she lent a hand in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes while visiting radio stations across the country. Pope gained attention with her pop-rock background initially on Team Blake during The Voice but quickly rediscovered her roots and topped the iTunes charts with three country performances. Shortly after her fan-voted victory, she signed a record deal with Republic Nashville and began working on her debut album, Frame by Frame, with renowned music producers Dann Huff, Nathan Chapman, Max Martin and Shellback. Her unique vocals and powerful performances earned the 24-year-old Florida native a coveted opening slot on Rascal Flatts' Live & Loud tour that kicked off in May with The Band Perry. Cameras rolled as Pope prepared to embark on the tour with two of country's hottest trios -- and the journey of a lifetime. "My fans are the ones who gave me this incredible opportunity to create country music, and I want to ensure they are a part of this incredible journey," she said. The docu-series reveals an intimate look into what it's like to be an aspiring artist in the country music industry. For Pope, it's a barrage of endless work days, cross-country travel and unexpected twists of fate. And throughout it all, she must keep her focus while performing new songs from her upcoming album, including the lead single "Wasting All These Tears."