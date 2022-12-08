Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum

Not Available

Rá-Tim-Bum Castle is a Brazilian children's program produced and broadcast by TV Cultura and the Network Service of Television. Targeted toward children and youth, and following a teaching approach, the program premiered on May 9 in 1994 and stopped production in 1997. Partially inspired by the educational program Rá-Tim-Bum, it gave rise to a television franchise, which is part of Island Rá-Tim-Bum. Rá-Tim-Bum Castle is a creation of the playwright Flavio de Souza and director Cao Hamburger, with scripts Jacob Dionisio, Cláudia Dalla Verde, Anna Muylaert, among others. Because of its educational nature, the production was part of a partnership between Fiesp and TV Cultura, such as other educational programs for children that the station aired.