Throughout history, man has been fascinated by the concept of ghosts – with sightings reported back in ancient times. This series investigates the myths of ghosts associated with various castles throughout the British Isles. From the London Tower to stately Fyvie Castle, ghosts lurk in the halls of history. Myths, legends, and tragedies surrounding these sites are explored in a series of episodes chronicling the history of haunted castles. In Castle Ghosts, visit castles in Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales, all thought to be haunted. And learn the fascinating stories of each castle.