Not Available

Follow American couples as they travel overseas searching for the perfect home that matches their criteria. Lots of bedrooms, room for entertaining, plenty of parking, and it has to be a castle! Hundreds of castles are for sale all over the world and each episode of Castle Hunters will take viewers inside some of Europe's most incredible properties. From the South of France to the rolling hills of Ireland, our home seekers will decide if the manor lifestyle is for them and make an offer or keep searching for their fairytale ending.