Castles in the Air

On the eve of the 35th wedding anniversary of Ruven and Yael (Alon Olearchik and Irit Gidron), their three daughters find themselves going back to living in their childhood home, just like when they were younger. Roni (Noa Barkai), recently separated from her husband, and mother to 7 years old Zohar and Aya (Tali Sharon), a gifted and successful musician coming back from New York for a surprise visit, join Hili (Adva Bula), their young sister, a medical student who hasn't left home yet. While the girls hope their return to their old nest allows them to re-organize their lives, their home goes under an unpredicted crisis, after a big secret is revealed, rattling the family. Suddenly everything comes out in the house that up until that day preferred to keep things swept away