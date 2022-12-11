Cat and Dog

Not Available

This is the world where people, demons, and gods exist. Xi Xiao Hui is a half-demon girl who lives as an owner of the great Wuming restaurant. One day, two mysterious men, named Mu Bai and Jiang Ye, come to her restaurant and they both come to apply for jobs there. Mu Bai and Jiang Ye are actually spirit slayers who came to the town to slay the bad spirits. The three of them then team-up and start their adventures to unravel the secrets behind what happened in relation to Xi Xiao Hui's past.