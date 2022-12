Not Available

Join Yattaro, Skashee, and Pururun at Pizza Cats, the most popular place in Edoropolis. On the surface, they're a trio of goofball delivery cats, but their actual identity is as a Secret Ninja Trio, the Nyankees! Led by Lord Wanko, the Nyankees are tasked with keeping the scheming Lord Korn and his evil Crow Ninjas, Gennari and Karamaru, from staging a coup against the dimwitted Shogun Yetyet.