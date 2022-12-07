Cat Planet Cuties

Not Available

The story revolves around Kakazu Kio, an ordinary high school freshman living in Okinawa. A girl with cat ears appears before him during a memorial service for one of his family ancestors. The girl calls herself Eris and claims she is an alien. Before long, fanatical alien worshippers and a mysterious government agency are in hot pursuit of Eris, but Kio's childhood friend Manami — who wants to follow in her father's footsteps in the CIA — captures Eris. Kio finds himself having to protect Eris from everyone.