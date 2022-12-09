Catastrophe

Not Available

A comedy following an Irish woman and an American man who make a bloody mess as they struggle to fall in love in London. Clumsy lust, instant pregnancy, and genuine disaster provide the foundation for this flaming hovel of a relationship. In a mess of events always in danger of slipping out of their grasp, Rob and Sharon must also learn to deal with her largely awful friend; his eccentric Bostonian mother; and attempt to navigate the choppy waters of their ever-more-complicating lives. Can Sharon, "an extraordinarily good-smelling woman" and Rob, "a sturdy love-maker" steer through the increasingly thorny situations they find themselves in and still find time for an emergency shag in a stairwell? Prepare to find out.