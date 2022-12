Not Available

Its not easy being a homeowner, so much can go wrong. From faulty wiring to rodents and insects, and a contractor's mistake to a natural disaster, anything can happen. Ed Ranieri and Enzo Maddalena, recovery contractors, along with designer Kari Openshaw, and construction specialist Joe Charboneau help homeowners recover from disasters and restore their homes in HGTV's show, Catastrophe Inc.