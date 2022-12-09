Catblue Dynamite

Not Available

It's the end of 70's. Blue, a woman with cat ears and tail, has solved many incidents and problems with her special ability to see ghosts and her technique of handling three guns at once using her tail. One day, two couriers, Bill and Robert, are assaulted by mysterious masked men. They don't know why they were assaulted. Blue asks a dead masked man their purpose. It's surprising. What they were aiming for was the cassette tape of Sinatra that Bill owns. Due to that cassette tape, a long day begins...