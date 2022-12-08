Not Available

Alfonso Ribeiro and Mikki Padilla host the card game where $25,000 is on the line! Three contestants are each given a card to start a blackjack hand from an oversized, but otherwise standard, 52-card deck that was shuffled prior to taping. Ribeiro reads a multiple-choice question and the first contestant to answer correctly earns 100 points. The contestant who answered correctly can freeze their hand, preventing them from receiving additional cards, or reveal the next card from the top of the deck. After revealing the card, the contestant can accept it for themselves or pass it to one of their opponents who has not yet frozen. If the contestant in control keeps a card, he/she is given another chance to freeze. However, once a contestant has frozen, their opponents must freeze at a score higher than that contestant; ties are not permitted. A contestant is eliminated from the round if their hand exceeds 21.