Set in Italy during World War II, the series follows the story of the incomparable, artful dodger Yossarian, a bombardier for the U.S. Air Force, who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service.
|Christopher Abbott
|John Yossarian
|Kyle Chandler
|Colonel Cathcart
|Rafi Gavron
|Aarfy Aardvark
|Graham Patrick Martin
|Ivor Orr
|Kevin J. O'Connor
|Lt. Col. Korn
|Austin Stowell
|Edward J. Nately III
