Not Available

Catch-22

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Smoke House Pictures

Set in Italy during World War II, the series follows the story of the incomparable, artful dodger Yossarian, a bombardier for the U.S. Air Force, who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service.

Cast

Christopher AbbottJohn Yossarian
Kyle ChandlerColonel Cathcart
Rafi GavronAarfy Aardvark
Graham Patrick MartinIvor Orr
Kevin J. O'ConnorLt. Col. Korn
Austin StowellEdward J. Nately III

View Full Cast >

Images