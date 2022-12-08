Not Available

Each year, millions of Americans set out to renovate their property in hopes of finally achieving their dream home. Sadly, thousands of these unsuspecting homeowners instead become victims, duped and abandoned by the contractors they trusted their savings to and left with either unfinished or danger-laden, uninhabitable homes due to poor craftsmanship. Host and master carpenter Adam Carolla and his team, consisting of no-nonsense, expert contractor Skip Bedell and his wife, private investigator Alison Bedell, are on a mission to track down these shady, evasive contractors and drag them back to the scene of the crime to face the music and fix the disasters they left behind. Eleven half-hour episodes of "Catch A Contractor" debut starting Sunday, March 9 at 10PM ET/PT with two back-to-back new episodes on Spike TV. Home improvement scams have consistently ranked in the Better Business Bureau's top 10 consumer cons. Carolla, who spent 10 years working in construction before his successful career in radio and television, takes this issue very personally. As a passionate master carpenter who has built hundreds of homes including his own, he not only has a keen eye when it comes to identifying shoddy, inferior work, but loathes seeing trusting and naïve average citizens getting scammed by subpar contractors and left holding the proverbial bag.