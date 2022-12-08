Catch A Kang Nam Mother

Not Available

Hyun Min Joo (Ha Hee Ra) is a single mom who moved to Seoul's Kang Nam district for the sake of her son's education. Seo Sung Won (Yoo Joon Sang) is Min Joo's son's teacher and her tenant, who has looks and brains as well to make him a good catch in the eyes of many women. Han Soo Jin (Kim Sung Eun) comes from a rich family background, and became a teacher with the purest intentions of wanting to provide an education for children. She is a physical education teacher and she becomes involved in a love competition with Min Joo for the affections of Sung Won.