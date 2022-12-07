Not Available

During each episode of "Catch It Keep It" three contestants test their scientific and engineering mettle against Science Channel’s “engineer of destruction,” Mike Senese, who devises dastardly schemes uniquely designed to obliterate the prize of the week. The contestants must brainstorm, plan and construct a way to rescue the item within the span of 48 hours – teams can build anything from a blast/fire-proof box to a giant net used for catching objects in mid fall. Host Zach Selwyn guides viewers through the pressure-packed 48 hours of organized chaos as the team works tirelessly, not only against the clock, but also against passionate differences of opinion and seemingly never-ending obstacles.