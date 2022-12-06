Catch Me Now

Not Available

A sum of drug money triggers a battle of wits between Kong Yeung (Joe Ma) and Ko Chit (Damian Lau), a detective and a thief. Yeung gradually discovers the true identity of Chit is a mob chief who uses the restaurant business to cover his illegal activities. Despite all efforts, Yeung lacks sufficient evidence to support allegations against Chit. Nevertheless Yeung keeps a close eye on Chit and believes in the ultimate triumph of good over evil. Yeung's devotion to his work sours his relationship with his wife Hong Mei-Lei (Fala Chen). Fortunately, Lei is given support and encouragement by her best friend Bao Yung-Yung (Idy Chan). Chit is deeply attracted to Yung's kind-hearted personality. He even risks exposing his secret identity to save her life. There is a choice between love and ideal...