Catch My Killer is a series that showcases the country’s most dramatic and surprising cold cases and law enforcement’s elite Cold Case detectives who solve them. The series shows how time, technology and burdens of the past combine to reopen old cases and old wounds to take the audience on an emotional journey between past and present, as unsolved homicides are re-opened... solving haunting whodunit mysteries, putting those who ‘almost got away with it’ behind bars, and giving loved ones long-awaited answers to painful questions.