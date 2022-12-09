Catchpoint

Not Available

Four participants, two teams and one premise: don't drop the ball. English actor and comedian Paddy McGuinness presents this new game show, that combines brains with physical abilities. A new twist to the classic question-answer game show. If the participants answer correctly, then the ball will fall directly on them. However, if they provide the wrong answer, they will have to run so they can catch the ball before it touches the ground, and stay in the competition to win the grand prize of 10,000 pounds.