"Category 7: The End of the World" picks up where "Category 6: Day of Destruction" left off. The city of Chicago has been destroyed by a monstrous storm and as the storm gathers strength, it threatens to ravage the rest of the world. A television evangelist and his wife prey on the nation’s fears by broadcasting warnings of biblical plagues. As his predictions come true, the mega-storm culminates in a record Category 7 superstorm over Washington, D.C.