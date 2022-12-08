Catfish: The TV Show

Not Available

From the producers of the critically acclaimed 2010 documentary film "Catfish'' comes a TV version, which follows the journey of couples who have formed an online relationship but have never met in person. Filmmakers Yaniv "Nev'' Schulman -- whose own online love drama was the subject of the "Catfish'' film -- and Max Joseph travel around the country to tell the stories of these hopeful romantic partners, and each hourlong episode is filled with mystery, surprises, and sometimes even shocking revelations as one partner discovers the truth about his or her significant other. What will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?