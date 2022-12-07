Catherine Cookson's A Dinner of Herbs

Not Available

Six-part series set in Northumberland and based on the novel by Catherine Cookson. GB. A Festival Film and Television/Tyne Tees TV production. Roddy Greenbank was brought by his father to the remote Northumberland community of Langley in the autumn of 1807. Within hours of their arrival, however, the father had met a violent death, and the boy was left with all memory gone of his past life. Adopted and raised by old Kate Makepeace, Roddy found his closest companions in Hal Roystan and Mary Ellen Lee. These three stand at the heart of a richly eventful narrative that spans the first half of the nineteenth century, their lives lastingly intertwined by the inexorable demands of a strange and somewhat cruel destiny.