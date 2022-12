Not Available

Based on one of Catherine Cookson's most beloved works, this made-for-TV drama revolves around slick cardplayer Rory Connor (played by Robson Green), a rags-to-riches gambler faced with a life-changing decision. Never one to shy away from high stakes, Rory is in the game of his life when he's asked to make the ultimate sacrifice for his brother. Directed by Norman Stone, the film also stars Bernard Hill, Sylvestra Le Touzel and Sammy Johnson.