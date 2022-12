Not Available

The Glass Virgin is a 1995 UK television miniseries directed by Sarah Hellings, adapted from the best-selling novel by Catherine Cookson. In 19th century England, wealthy young Annabella Lagrange lives a comfortable and secluded life on her family's country estate, where her parents own a glass works. As a child, she develops a special friendship with the charming stable boy Manuel Mendoza. When she turns 18, she marries her cousin Stephen and sees what the world is really like.