Catherine Cookson's The Man Who Cried

The Man Who Cried was one of many miniseries adaptations of the works of Catherine Cookson which aired on British television in the 1990s. Set during the Depression years, the series starred Ciaran Hinds as unhappily married Abel Mason. Attempting to escape his insufferable wife Lena (Angela Walsh), Abel flees to Yorkshire, where he enters into an illegal matrimonial union with a wealthy widow. The web of deceit becomes even more tangled when Abel falls in love with his new "wife's" sister Florrie (Kate Buffrey). Produced by Tyne Tees Television, the three-part, three-hour The Man Who Cried was originally telecast in 1993.