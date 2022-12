Not Available

In this British television production, we follow the travails of Freddie Musgrave (Colin Buchanan), a onetime smuggler who falls in love with a successful businesswoman and leaves the criminal world behind him -- or tries to. When someone from Musgrave's past catches up with him in his new life, the ex-smuggler fears he could lose it all. Catherine Cookson's novel serves as the basis for this drama set in the 1880s.