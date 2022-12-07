Not Available

Often referred to as an "enlightened despot," Russian empress Catherine the Great helped push her country into the modern age with a series of sweeping social reforms. This PBS documentary recounts the life and times of the visionary monarch through archival material, interviews with scholars and historians, voiceover narration by John Burgess, and dramatic re-creations starring Emily Bruni. Catherine the Great is a colourful, true story about a young girl, who transforms herself from an obscure German Princess into Russia's most powerful regent. As Tsarina, she is influenced by Western Democratic ideas and does much to strengthen Russia's standing in Europe. She has an astute intellect and is able to survive court intrigue to retain her crown.