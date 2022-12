Not Available

The story follows young and promising man Tang Yi Xiu who embarks on a journey to become a policeman and meets our heroine Shi Gu Jing, a woman who hailed from a family of officers but was in an accident overseas which puts her in a coma. She eventually wakes up without any recollection of the accident. She meets the hero, both joining the police force, fighting injustice while trying to uncover the secrets behind her accident.