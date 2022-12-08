Cause Célèbre

Not Available

The story based on a defense of a woman's live-in handy-man lover who violently kills her elderly impotent husband. The barrister mounts a defense of how this younger, naive man misinterpreted the woman's involvement with him. The case takes strange twists as the woman winds the unwilling other victim whose only crime is one of indiscretion. The story was inspired by the trial of Alma Rattenbury and her teenage lover in 1935 for the murder of her third husband Francis Rattenbury. Made by Anglia Television for the ITV Network.