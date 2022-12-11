Cause You Are My Boy

Not Available

This is Mekmork also known as Mork, a grade-11 mischievous boy who sells porn DVDs at his father's barber shop. When his father leaves a handsome boy, Tee in the middle a haircut, Mork attempts his first haircut. Which ended in Tee having a terrible haircut and leaving extremely mad. Thus begun rounds of revenge between the two boys. One day, when Tee was with his girlfriend, Bambi; Mork hands gay porn DVDs to Tee. Leading Bambi and the rest of the boy's school to believe that Tee is gay. Resulting in Bambi leaving Tee. Mork is than asked by Tee to "take responsibility" and tells him to be a make-believe boyfriend to make Bambi jealous and get back together with him. But during the course of their make-believe relationship, they start to develop feelings.