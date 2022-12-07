Not Available

Cave Kids is a 30-minute short-lived animated series and spin-off of The Flintstones starring Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm. It was produced by Hanna-Barbera for Cartoon Network and aired in 1996. The series followed the adventures of Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm as pre-schoolers with Dino, the Flintstones' family dog as their babysitter. Unlike the original Flintstones series and its several spin-off productions featuring the kids and their famous parents, this show focused more on educational values and lessons for children.