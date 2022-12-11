Not Available

The story of Mariano, a former footballer, now technical director, who has achieved fame and money. Mariano is a widower and father of three children. Despite the loss of his wife, his life went on happily until he received an unexpected turn: he learned that he was terminally ill. According to the doctors, his life expectancy can be extended to six months, and in view of this scenario, based on the law of equal marriage, he decides to offer marriage to Eugenio, his best friend, so that he can take care of his children, once that he is gone.