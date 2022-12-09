Not Available

CBS Morning News is an American early morning television news program CBS. The program features late-breaking news stories, weather forecasts, and sports highlights. It is anchored by Anne Marie Green, who also serves as anchor of CBS's overnight news program Up to the Minute. The program is broadcast live at 4:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and is transmitted in a continuous half-hour tape delayed loop until 10:00 a.m. ET, when CBS This Morning begins in the Pacific Time Zone. The program usually airs as a lead-in to local morning newscasts on most CBS stations, although in the few markets where the CBS station does not produce a morning newscast, it may air in a two- to three-hour loop immediately before the start of CBS This Morning. The show is updated for any breaking news occurring before 7:00 a.m. ET, while stations throughout the network will join CBS This Morning in all time zones past that time at their local discretion or network orders for live coverage.