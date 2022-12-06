Not Available

CBS Playhouse was an umbrella title for a series of original dramas that aired on CBS from 1967 to 1970. A direct descendant of Playhouse 90, many of the writers and directors from the golden age of original TV drama participated in the series. The programs were very well received and won many awards, including a Peabody in 1967. After 1970 CBS reverted back to the title Playhouse 90 for their, now less frequent, forays into prestige drama. The show opened with avant-garde animated titles and theme music specially composed for the series by Aaron Copland. The theme garnered Copland an Emmy nomination. Pictured is director George Schaefer on the set of "Do Not Go Gentle into That Good Night" with Lois Smith, Warren Stevens, Melvyn Douglas and Shirley Booth.