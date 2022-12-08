CCTV: Caught on Camera

Not Available

In modern Britain it's hard to enter a city centre without being captured on CCTV. Behind these eyes in the sky sit an unseen army of camera operators, watching us, judging us and predicting our every move. But who are they? What do they think of us? And do they always get it right? With unprecedented access to Southampton city centre's CCTV control suite, this episode reveals the hidden world of camera operators who watch human life in this 24-hour city. As budget cuts continue to impact emergency services in the UK, can cameras fill the gap? Does round-the-clock CCTV supervision make our streets any safer? And should we still expect a right to privacy in a world of increasingly blanket surveillance?