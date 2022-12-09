Not Available

The CCTV New Year's Gala, also known as the Spring Festival Gala and commonly referred to by the abbreviation Chunwan, is a Chinese New Year special produced by China Central Television. Shown on the eve of Chinese New Year on its flagship CCTV-1, satellite channels CCTV-4, CCTV-9, CCTV-E, CCTV-F, and CCTV-HD, the broadcast has a yearly viewership of over 700 million viewers, making it one of the premiere television events of China. The Gala has a largest audience for any entertainment show in the world, and it has often been described as among "the most watched television program in the world." The latest 2014 edition of the Gala drew an estimated 800 million viewers to the broadcast. The special is a variety show, often featuring musical, dance, comedy, and drama performances. It has become a ritual for many Chinese families to tune in to the show on Chinese New Year's Eve.