First aired in 1998 as an addition to popular Saturday morning show SM:TV Live, CD:UK quickly became a valuable addition to ITV's Saturday television. Now, over five years later the show is stronger than ever. High clabire guests, live performances of the biggest singles around, in-depth interviews, all the latest music news and of course the CD:UK Saturday Chart. Ant, Dec and Cat used to bring us the show from across the SM:TV studio, Cat Deeley contuineud presenting till the 5th March 2005. The Show is now being fronted by TRL presenter Dave Berry.