Based on a series of beloved novels from New York Times #1 bestselling author Debbie Macomber, "Cedar Cove" stars internationally acclaimed movie star and Golden Globe nominee Andie MacDowell as Judge Olivia Lockhart, whose Cedar Cove Municipal Court is the professional milieu and social microcosm of issues the judge will face in her own day-to-day life with family and friends. Veteran actor Dylan Neal plays Jack Griffith, the new editor of the Cedar Cove Chronicle, and budding love interest for Judge Lockhart.