Hosted by actor and comedian Cedric The Entertainer, "Cedric's Barber Battle" sets out to capture the unique barbering culture in a hilariously unfiltered, no-holds-barred arena. Creating hair sculptures that feature elaborate designs, ranging from images of a person's face to grand cityscapes, the barbers will use nothing more than their clippers and a few coloring tools to create intricate works of art that are both imaginative and location-centric.