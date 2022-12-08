CelebriDate

Not Available

Roger Lodge spent 7 years setting up singles around the country for Blind Date. Now he’s helping his famous – and infamous – celebrity friends find true love. Each week Roger will introduce one of his pals to 3 attractive and interesting men or women. His friend will choose one of those daters and then we’ll follow them on a first class night on the town to see if romance is in the air. But what happens when another dater crashes the party? Will the celebrity stick with the original date – trade them in for another, or finish the date with both??