Celebrities Under Pressure

Not Available

This exciting new Saturday night entertainment show, on ITV1, is a cross between Celebrity Sleepover and Cilla Black's Moment Of Truth. Celebrities move in with an ordinary family for a short period of time, and try to learn a new skill. If they master the skill and perform well when tested in a live studio situation, they will win huge prizes for the family. If not, they'll be responsible for the family going home disappointed. How will the celebrities perform when they're under pressure? Find out and see, if they are under pressure.