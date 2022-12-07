Celebrities Undercover

Not Available

Celebrities are used to transforming into other people for acting roles, but in this hidden-camera series the famous people transform themselves in an attempt to trick unsuspecting fans and friends. The celebs have prosthetics applied so they can go out and see what people really think of them when they're -- seemingly -- not around. Lil' Kim, Anthony Anderson, Kim Kardashian, Ice-T and Coco are among the celebrities who go under cover to be able to go out in public inconspicuously. But the famous people aren't just in front of the cameras. The show's executive producers include talk show host Wendy Williams, who gets transformed herself, going under cover as a member of her studio audience in one episode.