Not Available

Originally created as a one-off tie-in series by Channel 4 in association with the BBC's Comic Relief charity telethon, 'Celebrity Big Brother' is now a full spin-off of 'Big Brother' in the UK, airing on Channel 5. The series features a number of celebrity contestants living in the Big Brother House, trying to avoid eviction by the public. Emma Willis is the current presenter of the series, as she has become the face of Channel 5's 'Big Brother', she replaced Brian Dowling who presented the first four series on Channel 5 (2011-2013) and Davina McCall who hosted the first seven series for original broadcaster Channel 4 (2001-2010). Since the show moved to Channel 5 in 2011, the series traditionally airs two series a year, with one at the start of the year and one after the normal civilian run of 'Big Brother' in August/September.